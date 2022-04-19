Fork in the Road: Pizza, customers, and family is important at Buzzard’s Pizza

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just travel south on Highway 75 from Topeka and, eventually, you come across a place called Buzzard’s Pizza, where you can find pizza, good service, and family.

Buzzard’s Pizza originally started in Melvern back in 1989, according to Buzzard’s owner, Linda Thompson, but then moved to Lyndon in 1992.

“When we first opened in ‘92, our first lunch hour I know we had like 3 tables,” Thompson said. “Each day it was bigger and it kept growing and we would get real excited inside, it was like ‘all right, we had 10 tables today, that’s great.’”

Buzzard’s offers a range of pizzas including chicken bacon ranch, buffalo supreme, with buffalo meat, and a popular pizza called roadkill. The roadkill comes with barbecue beef, chicken, cheese, and bacon. Of course, Buzzard’s also offers the option for anyone to add any kind of toppings their hearts desire.

However, what is also great about Buzzard’s is the atmosphere the customers and employees enjoy.

“I love buzzards, I love the atmosphere, I love my customers,” said Buzzard’s manager, Mandi Fraker. “I have been here so long, Linda is like a second mother to me. I love my customers, it is a very homey feel, you can talk to ex-employees, they always say it is like coming home. I make sure all the employees feel comfortable and we have regulars, and they make it so much fun, and so I, personally, just love the atmosphere all together and that is what makes me keep coming back.”

“I like to tell everybody thank you for being great to us,” said Thompson.

To check out Buzzards, the address is 708 Topeka Ave. in Lyndon, Kansas.

