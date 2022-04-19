Fellowship Hi-Crest opens Studio 104 aiming to bridge the digital divide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local church is giving the Southeast Topeka community an opportunity to enhance their digital skills with a new studio.

Fellowship HI-Crest recently opened a creative workspace, Studio 104.

The church says they’re trying to bridge the gap for anyone who needs access to digital resources.

Studio 104 is stocked with equipment from lights, cameras, and sound for anyone who’s ready to create.

Fellowship HI-Crest Worship Pastor, Brail Watson says this space helps African American and Hispanic students in Southeast Topeka perfect their craft.

“It exists in this space so that we can have a space for the community to come in,” said Watson. “You can do that album you’ve been thinking about doing, you can get family pictures, or you can work on videos for your business really kind of the sky is the limit on creativity.”

“African-American students are slated to make $19,000 a year in adulthood, Hispanic students are slated to make $26,000 a year in adulthood,” Watson explained.

Watson says about 68,000 jobs in Kansas require digital literacy skills and about 24% of people in a 10-mile radius of here don’t have access to the internet.

“So that means if we don’t do something to bridge that gap then we are telling students because of where you’ve been born, you are destined to live in poverty for the rest of your life,” Watson added. “So we needed a space where we could learn about those things, where they would have access to the types of equipment that is needed so that we could raise up the type of training to allow not only just students but also people within our community to be able to be competitive in the upcoming workforce.”

Watson says Studio 104 can also be used for podcast, video, and audio recording, including church announcements, “there’s also a need for a space to be able to do digital conferencing for people to come in and have small meetings done via zoom, etc,” he said.

Watson says it’s a perfect way to put his Master’s degree in Performance and Studio work to use, “that’s kind of what we’ve been called to do, so people in our body have those gifts and skills and so we utilize them in that way.”

According to Watson, the public can pay to use the studio space, with the money going toward free training for students.

“We’re going to be using the majority of that funding to pay for engineers and professionals to be able to come in, to offer those free trainings for students,” he said.

Watson says the tunes inside studio 104 will reach beyond these walls, “as we grow and expand we’ll be able to tell the story of how we started in room 104 of the old SE Avondale Ave. East school building. So we thought we’re just kind of planning for the future.”

You can book the studio for two hours for $50 and $75 with technical assistance.

