Advertisement

Family remembers sister, mother shot and killed on I-70

Samantha Baum was killed in a shooting along I-70 near Solomon on Sunday evening, April 10, 2022.
Samantha Baum was killed in a shooting along I-70 near Solomon on Sunday evening, April 10, 2022.(Family of Samantha Baum)
By Isaac French and Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family of the Topeka woman shot and killed while driving along I-70 last week say she was a loving mother, whose kids meant the world to her.

Samantha Baum and Eric Wymore were driving in Dickinson Co. April 10 when a single shot was fired, hitting Baum in the back. She was taken to a Salina hospital, where she passed away.

Her siblings Schuyler and Shannon say they immediately thought of her two kids when they heard the news.

“I thought about the kids immediately,” Schuyler said. “I was thinking about her two little ones and how are they going to react and just how we are going to be strong for them. She was a loving mother, because she loved her kids more than anything in this world.”

“They didn’t deserve this,” Shannon said. “They should have had their mother, but they are strong, they’ve got a ton of support around them and we’re going to make sure they have the moon and the stars and everything because they deserve it.”

Funeral services are being held for Baum Tuesday. You can also find a GoFundMe to support the family here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beloved McDonalds is closing up shop and preparing for a make over.
Topeka McDonalds from 1984 closes doors for renovation
Lakendrick Hunter (left) and Joseph Hines (right)
Pair arrested after breaking into and robbing occupied home
CJ Hamilton
State’s winningest high school football coach announces retirement
Three Kansas State athletes, Jack Blumer, Xavier Loyd and Ty Bowman had their tuition paid off...
K-State athletes surprised with paid off tuition
Scorpion Biological Services, a subsidiary of Heat Biologics, Inc., is commencing on a planned...
$650 million BioTech project bringing 500 “high-paying” jobs to Manhattan

Latest News

Ricky Prato, USD 501 special education teacher, with his owl helper he uses in class.
Salute Our Heroes: Teacher finds his passion through special education
Keep America Beautiful of Topeka and Shawnee Co. has an annual clean-up effort coming soon to...
“Keep America Beautiful” wants Kansans to help clean up with its upcoming event
At 4: Bill Cochran explains the e-mail portal to help in Topeka city manager search
Bill Cochran explains the e-mail portal to help in Topeka city manager search
Keep America Beautiful of Topeka and Shawnee Co. has an annual clean-up effort coming soon to...
“Keep America Beautiful” wants Kansans to help clean up with its upcoming event