Family remembers sister, mother shot and killed on I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family of the Topeka woman shot and killed while driving along I-70 last week say she was a loving mother, whose kids meant the world to her.

Samantha Baum and Eric Wymore were driving in Dickinson Co. April 10 when a single shot was fired, hitting Baum in the back. She was taken to a Salina hospital, where she passed away.

Her siblings Schuyler and Shannon say they immediately thought of her two kids when they heard the news.

“I thought about the kids immediately,” Schuyler said. “I was thinking about her two little ones and how are they going to react and just how we are going to be strong for them. She was a loving mother, because she loved her kids more than anything in this world.”

“They didn’t deserve this,” Shannon said. “They should have had their mother, but they are strong, they’ve got a ton of support around them and we’re going to make sure they have the moon and the stars and everything because they deserve it.”

Funeral services are being held for Baum Tuesday. You can also find a GoFundMe to support the family here.

