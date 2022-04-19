Downtown Manhattan to Pink Up the Pace with 5K, 1 Mile race to support cancer research

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Those in the Manhattan area will Pink Up the Pace with a 5K and 1 Mile race to support cancer research on Saturday.

Downtown Manhattan, Inc. says at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, it will partner with Stormont Vail Health to host the fifth annual Pink Up the Pace 5K and 1 Mile Honor Walk to support cancer research.

Downtown Manhattan said all proceeds from the race will benefit the Johnson Cancer Research Center on the Kansas State University campus.

Those who wish to participate can sign up to run individually or as a team. A virtual race will also be offered for those who cannot make it on the day of. All participants will get a t-shirt and entrance to the pink party on the AJ’s Pizzeria patio where all runners and walkers will get complimentary beer, lemonade, treats and pizza.

Stormont Vail will host its mobile clinic during the event for those who would like to meet with a physician, schedule a new patient appointment or get information on a variety of health-related issues.

Downtown Manhattan said the race would not be possible without local sponsors United Bank & Trust, Architect One, AJ’s Pizzeria, Sells MHK, Rothwell Landscape, Eagle Radio, HyVee and Riley County Medical Society.

