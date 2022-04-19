Dillons gears up for second annual compost soil giveaway

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dillons is gearing up for its second annual Earth Day Compost Soil Giveaway.

In celebration of Earth Day, Dillons says it will host a free compost soil giveaway with partners at Quest Proganics and Missouri Organics to uphold its Zero Hunger Zero Waste vision.

Dillons said 2022 is the second year it will host the event.

At 11 a.m. on Friday, April 22, Topekans can pick up their free compost soil from the Dillons at 800 NW 25th St.

Dillons noted the process recycles 100% of the organic waste, which is turned into nutrient-rich compost. Customers are asked to bring their buckets, bags, and shovels to get their free compost.

Dillons said it will offer 50-yards of compost soil, which is double the amount from 2021 based on customer response and excitement.

Annually, the grocery chain said 4,900 tons of organic waste was diverted from landfills, which includes 1.5 million pounds of rescued food by foodbank partners.

