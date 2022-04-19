Advertisement

Dillons gears up for second annual compost soil giveaway

FILE - Dillons offering free compost soil in 2021
FILE - Dillons offering free compost soil in 2021(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dillons is gearing up for its second annual Earth Day Compost Soil Giveaway.

In celebration of Earth Day, Dillons says it will host a free compost soil giveaway with partners at Quest Proganics and Missouri Organics to uphold its Zero Hunger Zero Waste vision.

Dillons said 2022 is the second year it will host the event.

At 11 a.m. on Friday, April 22, Topekans can pick up their free compost soil from the Dillons at 800 NW 25th St.

Dillons noted the process recycles 100% of the organic waste, which is turned into nutrient-rich compost. Customers are asked to bring their buckets, bags, and shovels to get their free compost.

Dillons said it will offer 50-yards of compost soil, which is double the amount from 2021 based on customer response and excitement.

Annually, the grocery chain said 4,900 tons of organic waste was diverted from landfills, which includes 1.5 million pounds of rescued food by foodbank partners.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Fritz
Topeka Police arrest man for rape of minor
Scorpion Biological Services, a subsidiary of Heat Biologics, Inc., is commencing on a planned...
$650 million BioTech project bringing 500 “high-paying” jobs to Manhattan
CJ Hamilton
State’s winningest high school football coach announces retirement
Lakendrick Hunter (left) and Joseph Hines (right)
Pair arrested after breaking into and robbing occupied home
A beloved McDonalds is closing up shop and preparing for a make over.
Topeka McDonalds from 1984 closes doors for renovation

Latest News

FILE
Kansans to rally for Randy Leach cold case task force 34 years after disappearance
PET/CT
New equipment helps Topeka VA patients cut down Kansas City commutes
Brendan R. Jensen was arrested in Sept. 2021 for domestic battery.
Jury finds former Topeka Councilman not guilty in domestic incident
FILE
Anglers eye new regulations for walleye catches at Marion Reservoir