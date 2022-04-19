Advertisement

Did Lincoln visit Lecompton? 30 of them will Saturday

FILE - President Abraham Lincoln.
FILE - President Abraham Lincoln.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LECOMPTON, Kan. (WIBW) - While the mystery of if Abraham Lincoln ever actually visited Kansas’s territorial capital may remain unsolved, on Saturday about 30 Lincolns will stroll through Lecompton.

Over the years, the Lecompton Historical Society says it has tried to solve the mystery of whether President Abraham Lincoln visited Lecompton on his trip to Leavenworth Territory in 1859. Perhaps the mystery will remain unsolved, however, on Saturday, April 23, about 30 Abraham Lincoln and Mary Toll Lincoln reenactors will visit the former territorial capital.

The Historical Society said the Association of Lincoln Presenters will hold one of its annual conventions in Leavenworth this week. A die trip to Lecompton is planned to honor the 16th president’s connection to Lecompton.

The Society noted the Lecompton Constitution, written at The Constitution Hall, was widely debated throughout the nation. In fact, it said the constitution was mentioned in the Lincoln-Douglas debates over 50 times. It said the debate split the national Democratic Party and formed northern and southern factions in the largest political party at the time, which resulted in four presidential candidates in the 1860 election.

National Geographic published an article in its April 2022 issue which information and photographs of the Association of Lincoln Presenters titled “Abes Across America.” The article describes the mission of the association.

The Society said the sight of the important historical figures in their full regalia strolling through Lecompton will be a sight many will not want to miss. While it will not solve the mystery of Lincoln’s actual visit, his spirit will live on in the work of the group dedicated to telling the story of the 16th president Abraham Lincoln.

The Society said the Lincolns will arrive in Lecompton at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will remain there for four hours to tour the national and state historic sites.

