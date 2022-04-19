As demolition continues, lawsuit against White Lakes’ owners continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Even as the former White Lakes Mall comes down, a civil lawsuit against its owners is moving forward.

Mainline Printing, which occupies the north end of the property near SW Croix and SW Topeka Blvd., filed a lawsuit in March 2021 against KDL, Inc. It alleged the owner neglected the property, leading it to severely deteriorate.

The lawsuit came months after a December 2020 fire severely damaged the mall building. In its lawsuit, Mainline contended KDL was in breach of their property agreement for years due to a lack of repairs or improvements made to the condemned property.

Shawnee Co. District Court records show a pretrial conference was held April 4. At that time, the judge set a bench trial for September 7th and 8th, with a final pretrial hearing August 18th.

Demolition on the mall began in early March 2022.

