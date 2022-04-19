Crews responding to crash Tuesday morning in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews on Tuesday morning were headed to a busy south Topeka street following a report of a two-vehicle crash.

The collision was reported at 9:43 a.m. at S.W. 38th and Topeka Boulevard.

Initial reports indicated two vehicles were involved in the crash, and that the collision was restricting traffic in the area.

