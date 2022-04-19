Advertisement

Crews responding to crash Tuesday morning in south Topeka

Emergency crews on Tuesday morning were headed to S.W. 38th and Topeka Boulevard following a...
Emergency crews on Tuesday morning were headed to S.W. 38th and Topeka Boulevard following a report of a two-vehicle crash.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews on Tuesday morning were headed to a busy south Topeka street following a report of a two-vehicle crash.

The collision was reported at 9:43 a.m. at S.W. 38th and Topeka Boulevard.

Initial reports indicated two vehicles were involved in the crash, and that the collision was restricting traffic in the area.

Check wibw.com for more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Fritz
Topeka Police arrest man for rape of minor
CJ Hamilton
State’s winningest high school football coach announces retirement
Lakendrick Hunter (left) and Joseph Hines (right)
Pair arrested after breaking into and robbing occupied home
Scorpion Biological Services, a subsidiary of Heat Biologics, Inc., is commencing on a planned...
$650 million BioTech project bringing 500 “high-paying” jobs to Manhattan
A beloved McDonalds is closing up shop and preparing for a make over.
Topeka McDonalds from 1984 closes doors for renovation

Latest News

FILE - Former Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder, left, calms the applause of the crowd...
Gov. orders flags at half-staff in honor of late K-State president in 2 counties
FILE
Kansas AG urges GoFundMe to make clear to customers where donations go
Safe Kids Kansas invites families to Topeka Zoo for Safe Kids Day at the Zoo
Smithfield Logo (PRNewsfoto/Smithfield Foods, Inc.)
Olathe to welcome new food distribution center, 127 new jobs