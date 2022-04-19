Car collides with parked SUV early Tuesday in west-central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A passenger car collided head-on with a parked sport utility vehicle early Tuesday in a west-central Topeka neighborhood, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 4:25 a.m. in the 1300 block of S.W. Plass Avenue.

Police at the scene said no serious injuries had been reported as of 5 a.m. Tuesday.

A white, four-door Toyota Corolla passenger car appeared to have crashed head-on into a Nissan Murano sport utility vehicle that was parked facing north on the east side of the 1300 block of S.W. Plass.

Both vehicles appeared to have sustained front-end damage.

The crash initially was reported to have occurred at S.W. 17th and MacVicar, about six blocks to the south and west of the 1300 block of S.W. Plass.

Police and emergency responders then found the collision actually had occurred at the location in the 1300 block of S.W. Plass.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

