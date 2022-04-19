Advertisement

Car collides with parked SUV early Tuesday in west-central Topeka

A white Toyota Corolla passenger car collided head-on with a parked Nissan Murano early Tuesday in the 1300 block of S.W. Plass Avenue in west-central Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A passenger car collided head-on with a parked sport utility vehicle early Tuesday in a west-central Topeka neighborhood, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 4:25 a.m. in the 1300 block of S.W. Plass Avenue.

Police at the scene said no serious injuries had been reported as of 5 a.m. Tuesday.

A white, four-door Toyota Corolla passenger car appeared to have crashed head-on into a Nissan Murano sport utility vehicle that was parked facing north on the east side of the 1300 block of S.W. Plass.

Both vehicles appeared to have sustained front-end damage.

The crash initially was reported to have occurred at S.W. 17th and MacVicar, about six blocks to the south and west of the 1300 block of S.W. Plass.

Police and emergency responders then found the collision actually had occurred at the location in the 1300 block of S.W. Plass.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

