Bombardier to headquarter U.S. operations in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bombardier announced on Tuesday that Wichita will be the home of its U.S. headquarters.

The aviation manufacturer cited a skilled workforce, along with the Wichita Service Center and its “world-class” Flight Test Center programs for its decision.

Bombardier signed a contract to provide the U.S. Air Force with six business jets for its Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) program. The aircraft will be modified and serviced in Wichita as a part of the Bombardier Defense. The company announced there are 500 job openings available across the U.S. with 200 of them in Wichita.

Bombardier will establish a scholarship at Wichita State University to promote a future workforce in aviation.

Gov. Laura Kelly, Lt. Governor David Toland, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, Rep. Ron Estes, District 4; and Eric Martel, CEO of Bombardier, were in attendance for Tuesday’s announcement.

Bombardier Defense Vice President Steve Patrick said locating the company’s headquarters in Wichita “just makes sense.”

“Really, it’s the people. It’s the people, the history, the experience, the talent, the flexibility,” he said. “The sort of work we have been doing at Bombardier in Wichita for the last 30 years is perfect for (the) defense market. It really allows us that agility, that responsiveness.”

Sen. Moran touted Wichita and Kansas for being a perfect fit for companies like Bombardier.

“This is a special place. And I sometimes think Kansans don’t recognize it, but the assets we have in space, in defense, and in commercial aircraft exceed every place else in the world,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.