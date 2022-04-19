Anglers eye new regulations for walleye catches at Marion Reservoir

MARION, Kan. (WIBW) - Regulations at Marion Reservoir have changed the minimum length and amount of walleye anglers can catch through the end of the season.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says walleye harvest regulations have changed at Marion Reservoir north of U.S. 56 between Marion and Hillsboro. The move is part of a 4-year study to improve public fishing opportunities.

KDWP said walleye caught in Marion Reservoir is now managed with the following harvest regulations:

18-inch minimum limit

3 per day creel limit with no more than one fish 21-inches or longer

The Department noted the study started on Jan. 1 and is organized in two phases - a 2-year Grow Phase and a 2-year Harvest Phase.

During the Grow Phase, which took place from Jan. 2020 through Dec. 2021, KDWP said walleye were managed with a 21-inch minimum length limit and a 5 per day creel limit. It said this was done to increase densities of walleye in the reservoir longer than 18-inches.

Now, the Department said the waterbody is in its 2-year Harvest Phase. Through Dec. 2023, it said Marion Reservoir’s walleye population will be managed with an 18-inch minimum length and a 3 per day creel limit.

KDWP noted that Marion Reservoir is one of three reservoirs in the state that can sustain a fishable walleye population through natural recruitment. It said enhancement of the broodstock is a major goal of the study, as enhanced recruitment would equate to increased opportunities for anglers.

In addition to closely monitoring the walleye population, KDWP said Fisheries staff will also conduct a creel survey from March through October 2022 to collect harvest data and angler input about the study.

