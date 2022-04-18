Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Washburn President Jerry Farley to retire

By Chris Fisher
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Jerry Farley’s 25th year leading the Ichabods will be his last.

Washburn University announced Monday afternoon during a news conference that Farley will retire at the end of the school year.

Farley became Washburn University’s 16th President on July 1, 1997. Prior to his time in Topeka, he served as a vice president at Oklahoma University from 1989 to 1997.

The campus has transformed considerably since Farley’s arrival, adding a new indoor athletic facility, several additional dorms, and coming at the end of 2022, a new Law School.

Farley’s last day is planned for Sept. 30, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beloved McDonalds is closing up shop and preparing for a make over.
Topeka McDonalds from 1984 closes doors for renovation
Three Kansas State athletes, Jack Blumer, Xavier Loyd and Ty Bowman had their tuition paid off...
K-State athletes surprised with paid off tuition
Matthew Bonebrake (left) and Mark Larson (right) were arrested on April 15, 2022, after a slew...
Two arrested after slew of drugs found in Topeka home
Cooper Rothschild
One behind bars after hospital evaluation, standoff in West Topeka
Richard Niedfeldt
Topeka man behind bars after meth found during arrest for a different county

Latest News

A beloved McDonalds is closing up shop and preparing for a make over. The McDonalds on 29th and...
Topeka McDonalds from 1984 closes doors for renovation
Two suspects are behind bars after breaking into a Topeka home. Topeka Police Officers were...
Pair arrested after breaking into and robbing occupied home
Former Kansas State University President Jon Wefald has died of a heart attack. He was 84.
Former K-State president Jon Wefald dies of heart attack
The winningest high school football coach in Kansas history is stepping off the sidelines.
State’s winningest high school football coach announces retirement