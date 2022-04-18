WATCH LIVE: Washburn President Jerry Farley to retire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Jerry Farley’s 25th year leading the Ichabods will be his last.

Washburn University announced Monday afternoon during a news conference that Farley will retire at the end of the school year.

Farley became Washburn University’s 16th President on July 1, 1997. Prior to his time in Topeka, he served as a vice president at Oklahoma University from 1989 to 1997.

The campus has transformed considerably since Farley’s arrival, adding a new indoor athletic facility, several additional dorms, and coming at the end of 2022, a new Law School.

Farley’s last day is planned for Sept. 30, 2022.

