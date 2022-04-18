Washburn Rural High School is the first school in Topeka to head to the mainstage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Washburn Rural Theatre Club will be one out of six schools to perform nations on the main stage.

“Now, a separate institution the International Thespian Society, they also take shows from around the country and even internationally to perform every summer to perform there. There was suppose to be eight, but since they did not see enough quality we were one of six shows to go,” said technical director, Nick Beasley.

Beasely says what is even more impressive is this is the first year students have performed since COVID-19.

“Well, this is about the second rehearsal we have had with the kids. This was the first we have had since COVID hit and it was really electric to have that group back together again. It’s like returning to your first group of friends in a year and there was just a great energy to get back to what we enjoying doing so much.”

This is also Beasley’s first year of teaching theatre at Washburn Rural and he says he could not have asked for a better group to get the job done.

“They are immensely talented and so harding working that I don’t think that without them this could not have happened truly they are the heart of the program.”

He says this performance has put Topeka on the map and is a display of the talent the district has to offer.

“We have brought in a lot of theatre help from all over the theatre community, I am an alumni of the Washburn Rural theatre program. We have another alumni, Hunter Nelson who advocated for the show and helped research the background for the students to understand it better. We have had help for Topeka West program and Washburn University’s program.”

The IFT Mainstage will take place on June 23rd at Indiana University in Bloomington.

On Thursday and Friday, the cast will be performing, they will also be having raffles and a bake sale to try to raise money for their trip.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.