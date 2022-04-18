Two arrested after breaking into and robbing occupied home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two suspects are behind bars after breaking into a Topeka home. Topeka Police Officers were called to the1200 Block of S.W. Pembroke on a call of a burglary in progress, April 17th, at 9:00 a.m.

The homeowner reported hearing noises in the home and believed a possible intruder was inside.

When officers arrived they found that the home had been broken into while occupied, with numerous items stolen.

A neighborhood search led to a suspect vehicle being identified. A stolen electronic item was able to be tracked by GPS to a home in the 2300 Block of S.E. Bellview Ave.

Officers conducted a knock and talk at the residence and were able to take two suspects into custody and further questioning.

After a search warrant was completed at the address where the suspects were located, 24-year-old, Lakendrick Hunter, and 25-year-old, Joseph Hines, were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges: Aggravated Burglary, Felony Theft and Felony Criminal Damage.

