Topeka Police arrest man for rape of minor

Matthew Fritz
Matthew Fritz(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man is in custody for allegedly raping a child less than 14-years-old.

According to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections, Matthew Dwayne Fritz, 27, was booked into custody 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Fritz is being held on $50,000 bond.

13 NEWS has reached out to the Topeka Police Dept. requesting more information related to Fritz’s arrest. All they would say is that the case remains under investigation and due to the victim’s age they were not able to comment further.

