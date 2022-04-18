Advertisement

Shanna Mittie, K-State coaches wife, declared cancer free

Shanna Mittie gives a thumbs up while sitting in her hospital bed.
Shanna Mittie gives a thumbs up while sitting in her hospital bed.(@JeffMittie Twitter)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Great news from the Little Apple. Months after being diagnosed with Breast Cancer, Shanna Mittie has been declared cancer free..

Mittie is the wife of Kansas State women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie.

“Shanna Mittie and I want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers,” Jeff Mittie said on Twitter. “We have received terrific news since Shanna’s surgery and treatment. We are celebrating her completing radiation treatment and being cancer free!! Thanks to KU Medical Center and her doctors!”

The team honored Shanna’s fight throughout the season.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Bonebrake (left) and Mark Larson (right) were arrested on April 15, 2022, after a slew...
Two arrested after slew of drugs found in Topeka home
Girl paralyzed in wreck faces new challenges
Girl paralyzed in wreck faces new challenges
Cooper Rothschild
One behind bars after hospital evaluation, standoff in West Topeka
TPD units in the 1100 block SW Frazier
Topeka Police units surround home in West Topeka
Officer involved shooting in Cowley County
Suspect identified in deadly Cowley Co. officer-involved shooting, 2 deputies released from hospital

Latest News

Three Kansas State athletes, Jack Blumer, Xavier Loyd and Ty Bowman had their tuition paid off...
K-State athletes surprised with paid off tuition
Washburn introduced Lora Westling as the newest women's basketball coach on Friday, April 15,...
Washburn introduces Lora Westling as new women’s basketball coach
IX AT 50: From UCLA hoops, Topeka’s Greene becomes 11-time state racquetball champ
IX AT 50: From UCLA hoops, Topeka’s Greene becomes 11-time state racquetball champ
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov....
Skylar Thompson to host event for K-State cancer research