Monday forecast: Dry today, rain chances the rest of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week will feature several chances for showers and t-storms but no particular day where it’s going to be an all day washout. It’s going to be one of those weeks where we’ll have to take it on a day by day basis with details like timing and how much rain to expect each day.

The other concern will be the freeze for several areas Monday night. This potentially could be the last freeze of the season as we’re getting toward the end of the month which is typically the time of year when we would get our last freeze of spring. It’s not a guarantee that tonight’s the last freeze but it’s looking like a high probability. Just be mindful of that as you consider tending to your garden with the warmer temperatures after tonight and several rain chances in the forecast.

Normal High: 68/Normal Low: 45 (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds N 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds become light to calm.

Tomorrow: Clouds quickly increase after sunrise and the chance for showers/storms will exist. Highest chance for rain will be around midday. Models differ on how much rain to expect though so we’ll fine-tune the details tomorrow. HIghs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds SE 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

While on and off showers/storms exist the rest of the week, the highest rain chance does look to be Wednesday with model differences Thursday and Friday before an increased chance Friday night into Saturday. While the risk for severe weather is low this week, Friday afternoon/Friday night is the night to focus on for the highest probability of severe storms.

Taking Action:

Most areas will be near or below freezing Monday night.

Most of this week will have at least a chance of rain with Wednesday the highest probability of rain affecting any outdoor plans you have. Even with that said this weather pattern will need to be taken on a day by day basis for specifics. It’s still not to the point (even Wednesday) where you should cancel any outdoor plans you have because they still won’t be all day washouts. There will still be times it will be dry.

The severe weather threat is highest Friday into Friday night.



Low risk for a hail/wind threat with storms Wednesday afternoon (SPC/WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

