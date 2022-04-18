Advertisement

A missing Marion County man was found dead

By Danielle Martin
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The body of Jason Hinton who went missing on April 5 was found dead Saturday, April 16, around 10:30 A.M.

Chase County Sheriff’s Office says the " target="_blank">body was found in the Cottonwood River near where Jason Hinton’s pick-up was located. The investigation is still outgoing and autopsy results are pending.

Jason Hinton, who is in his mid-forties, was driving a white Ford ranger pick-up when he wrecked his vehicle on private property near milepost 318 off U50 near Cedar Point, Kansas. The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on April 5th.

Chase County says Hinton walked off from his vehicle after wrecking. Damage to the truck was minor, and there was no evidence of any injuries.

Both Marion and Chase County sheriff’s offices " target="_blank">have been looking for a missing man since last week (April 8th) from Marion County who was last seen in Chase County.

Missing person from Marion county, last seen in Chase County. Jason Hinton mid fourties’ was driving a white Ford ranger...

Posted by Chase County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 8, 2022

