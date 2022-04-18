“Keep America Beautiful” wants Kansans to help clean up with its upcoming event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Keep America Beautiful of Topeka and Shawnee Co. has an annual clean-up effort coming soon to pick up the litter in the community.

Their annual ‘Get Down, Get Dirty’ community-wide litter cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, April 23rd. Volunteers will fan out across dozens of sites in the community to pick up litter left behind. According to KAB, “Team KAB” will work outside of Sam’s Club, located at 1401 SW Wanamaker Rd., from 10:00 a.m. to Noon.

KAB will also provide lunch for the volunteers at the Gage Park Amphitheater, located at 600 SW 6th St.

The organization said it has worked throughout the community to reduce litter, encourage recycling, and promote beautification since 1977. KAB also says illegal dumping can pose environmental hazards, ruin public areas, and reduce property values.

The City of Topeka is seeing an increase in illegal dumping The City of Topeka says they have an idea of why you’re seeing more trash around Shawnee County.

To find more information about the event, and its recycling directory, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.