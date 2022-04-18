Advertisement

Kansas gas prices fall over last week

Gas pump
Gas pump(CBS46)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. - Average gasoline prices in Kansas have fallen 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,329 stations in Kansas.

Prices in Kansas are 12.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 96.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Kansas was priced at $3.21/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.09/g, a difference of 88.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.21/g while the highest was $4.09/g, a difference of 88.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06/g today. The national average is down 21.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.21/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Kansas and the national average going back ten years:

  • April 18, 2021: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
  • April 18, 2020: $1.56/g (U.S. Average: $1.78/g)
  • April 18, 2019: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)
  • April 18, 2018: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)
  • April 18, 2017: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)
  • April 18, 2016: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)
  • April 18, 2015: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)
  • April 18, 2014: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)
  • April 18, 2013: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)
  • April 18, 2012: $3.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.90/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

  • Wichita- $3.54/g, down 2.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.57/g.
  • Lincoln- $3.99/g, up 7.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.92/g.
  • Topeka- $3.64/g, down 3.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.68/g.

