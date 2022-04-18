Initial planning meeting for ‘National Night Out’ to be held this week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The planning for National Night Out begins as summer gets close.

Neighborhood groups in Topeka and Shawnee County interested in hosting a Night Out event should attend the first planning meeting Tuesday night. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in Room 101ABC at the Topeka-Shawnee Co. Public Library.

45 neighborhoods participated in last year’s National Night Out. This year’s is set for August 6. Anyone with questions can email Judy Wilson at jwilson@parstopeka.org or call Safe Streets at 785-266-4606.

