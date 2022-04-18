Family, friends of slain KC middle school student demand answers from school district

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nearly a week after 14-year-old Manuel Guzman was stabbed to death at Northeast Middle School, his family and friends are seeking answers, and calling on the district to strengthen security at the school.

Police said Guzman had been stabbed by a classmate, another 14-year-old boy, during an incident in the school bathroom, but have not yet released details about how the teenager had been able to get a knife inside.

On Monday Guzman’s family demonstrated across the street from the building. They chanted “Justice for Manny,” and called for answers from the district.

Manuel’s mother, Vicenta Guzman, said it wasn’t easy for her to be out demonstrating with her friends and family.

“It’s only through the strength of my son that I’m here,” she said.

Some students have come out of Northeast to watch the demonstrators. They are staying across the street on school property. pic.twitter.com/FUhbMyxA9q — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) April 18, 2022

Several dozen Northeast students joined the protest as well. A KCPS spokesperson said the district supported the students’ decisions to leave class to voice their emotions.

Monica Juarez, a friend of Manny’s, said she wanted to show support to the Guzman family.

“No family should have to go through this,” she said.

Vicenta Guzman said she was heartened by the show of support from the students.

“I’m so happy to see all the support out here, especially from the students because that shows how much he was loved,” she said.

The teen accused of killing Guzman remains in custody at a juvenile detention facility. His next pretrial appearance is scheduled for early May.

