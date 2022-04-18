Advertisement

Demolition begins for NOTO Arts District Building

Demolition has begun on 911 Kansas Ave. in Topeka’s NOTO Arts District.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Demolition has begun on 911 Kansas Ave. in Topeka’s NOTO Arts District.

On Monday morning, April 18, the crew started pulling out wood beams from inside to separate from the bricks and mortar. Workers on the scene say the process will take up to two weeks to completely tear the structure down.

The Topeka City Council voted in March to move forward with the demolition process of the building. The vote came after some expressed concerns about the dangers the structure posed to neighboring businesses.

The co-owner of the property, Dave Jackson, has argued that the building was structurally sound and was not unsafe. According to Jackson, he and his partner, Jerry Glasgow, had invested at least $30,000 to secure the building.

