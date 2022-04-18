Advertisement

Capper welcomes a new SVP of adult services

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capper Foundation announced a new addition to its staff.

Heidi Pickerell will join as a Senior Vice President of Adult Services. According to Capper, her responsibilities include overseeing activities and services for the Adult Day, Residential, and Employment Services, along with other services in Butler, Cowley, and Shawnee counties.

“Heidi is a compassionate professional who comes to us with a great deal of leadership experience and knowledge of supportive services, healthcare, Medicare, and Medicaid,” said Zach Ahrens, President, and CEO, of Capper Foundation. “We are excited to have Heidi join Capper to help us continue innovating and ensuring that every person we support is valued and enjoys access, independence and opportunities to advance their hopes and dreams.”

Capper said that she most recently served Midland Care Connection, Inc., as the Vice President and Executive Director of PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly). Before joining Midland Care, she was also the Meals on Wheels of Northeast Kansas President and CEO.

The Foundation further said that Pickerell received her Bachelor’s of Science from Kansas State University in Family Studies and Community Services and a secondary in Gerontology with an emphasis in Long-Term Care Administration.

“I am very excited to be joining the Capper Foundation team,” said Pickerell. “Capper has built a legacy that exemplifies serving and supporting individuals while empowering people of all ages living with disabilities.”

