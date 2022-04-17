‘Tunes and Tulips’ celebrates tulip season in the capital city

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Topekans were invited to bring a lawn chair and enjoy some tunes at Evergy Plaza Saturday evening to celebrate the start of the tulip season.

Evergy Plaza’s ‘Tunes and Tulips’ brought together multiple bands and several local food vendors to celebrate the start of tulip time in the capital city.

Anthony Gomes, The Howard Mahan Band and Stone Cutters Union took the stage to provide some live entertainment tonight.

John Knight, Director of Evergy Plaza says they have a lot of exciting events planned for the future and he encourages everyone to be on the lookout.

“We kind of feel like this will be our coming out year,” said Knight. “We opened right in the middle of COVID and had all of those restrictions, so we’re really hoping to be able to really showcase what all we can do this year.”

The ext event at Evergy Plaza will be a part of their Live at Lunch Series featuring Colin Nichols on Wednesday.

