Traveling reptile expo makes a stop in Topeka

By Isaac French
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of Topekans were able to get up close and personal with snakes and other reptiles Saturday thanks to a traveling reptile show.

The Show Me Reptiles Expo took over Ag Hall for an all out reptile experience.

The expo is meant to create a memorable experience while providing information and an opportunity for someone who may want to take one home as a pet.

For many of the vendors- it’s not just a business, but a passion.

“I’ve been working to get to this point since high school,” said Christopher Rippee, owner of Hypnotic Exotics. “I’ve followed my passion and my love for animals this whole time and this is kind of where it put me, so hopefully in the future we can keep going with it. I love the animals and all of the people, that’s why I do it every weekend.”

“A few of these vendors here have actually mentored me along the way,” said Jerry Tempelmeyer, a vendor at the expo. “They taught me how to raise the ball pythons and move forward with my joy in a hobby that I’ll hopefully pass it on to my kids.”

Rippee says the atmosphere surrounding the event is one of the main reasons that keep him sticking around.

“It’s awesome, like all of us.. even though we’re selling different stuff, we’re all friends at the end of the day,” said Rippee. “Normally after the show we go to dinner and we get to talk about the animals and we get to enjoy each other and each others, passion and love for all of the animals.”

For more information on the Show Me Reptiles Show click here.

