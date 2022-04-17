Advertisement

Topeka McDonalds from 1984 closes doors for renovation

A beloved McDonalds is closing up shop and preparing for a make over.
A beloved McDonalds is closing up shop and preparing for a make over.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A beloved McDonalds is closing up shop and preparing for a make over. The McDonalds on 29th and California has been serving the community since 1984 but it’s definitely seen better days. The building is being renovated due to leaks and general ware and tare.

Sunday was the last day of service as the store plans to close at 11 p.m.

The location as seen many events, and served many locals that are sad to see it go including swing shift manager Sharon Williamson. She says she is saddened but excited for the buildings new beginnings.

The newly renovated building plans to open tentatively around September 6th, of 2022.

Williamson says you can expect the grand re-opening day to be fun-filled with a possible surprise visit from Ronald McDonald.

