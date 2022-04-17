Topeka man facing multiple charges following a traffic stop Sunday morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested in possession of drugs following a traffic stop Sunday morning.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a 33-year-old male is in custody and facing multiple charges, including possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm, while under the influence of alcohol, or drugs.
A Shawnee Co. deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 4500 block of SW Topeka Boulevard around 2:45 AM for a traffic violation.
The driver, Richard S. Miller (33) of Topeka, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections with the following charges:
Possession of firearm while under the influence
Possession of stolen firearm
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs
Possession of marijuana
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Miller’s bond is set at $15,000.
This incident is still under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.