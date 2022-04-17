Topeka man facing multiple charges following a traffic stop Sunday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested in possession of drugs following a traffic stop Sunday morning.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a 33-year-old male is in custody and facing multiple charges, including possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm, while under the influence of alcohol, or drugs.

A Shawnee Co. deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 4500 block of SW Topeka Boulevard around 2:45 AM for a traffic violation.

The driver, Richard S. Miller (33) of Topeka, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections with the following charges:

 Possession of firearm while under the influence

 Possession of stolen firearm

 Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

 Possession of marijuana

 Possession of drug paraphernalia

Miller’s bond is set at $15,000.

This incident is still under investigation.

