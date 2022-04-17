Advertisement

Topeka man facing multiple charges following a traffic stop Sunday morning

Richard S. Miller (33) of Topeka was arrested Sunday morning in possession of drugs and a...
Richard S. Miller (33) of Topeka was arrested Sunday morning in possession of drugs and a firearm following a traffic stop Sunday morning.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested in possession of drugs following a traffic stop Sunday morning.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a 33-year-old male is in custody and facing multiple charges, including possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm, while under the influence of alcohol, or drugs.

A Shawnee Co. deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 4500 block of SW Topeka Boulevard around 2:45 AM for a traffic violation.

The driver, Richard S. Miller (33) of Topeka, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections with the following charges:

 Possession of firearm while under the influence

 Possession of stolen firearm

 Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

 Possession of marijuana

 Possession of drug paraphernalia

Miller’s bond is set at $15,000.

This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Girl paralyzed in wreck faces new challenges
Girl paralyzed in wreck faces new challenges
Cooper Rothschild
One behind bars after hospital evaluation, standoff in West Topeka
Matthew Bonebrake (left) and Mark Larson (right) were arrested on April 15, 2022, after a slew...
Two arrested after slew of drugs found in Topeka home
TPD units in the 1100 block SW Frazier
Topeka Police units surround home in West Topeka
Officer involved shooting in Cowley County
Suspect identified in deadly Cowley Co. officer-involved shooting, 2 deputies released from hospital

Latest News

Drivers should keep an eye out for road repairs, as road crews start on the U.S. 75 bridge...
KDOT starts U.S. 75 bridge repair project in Shawnee County on Monday
Sunday morning forecast
Three Kansas State athletes, Jack Blumer, Xavier Loyd and Ty Bowman had their tuition paid off...
K-State athletes surprised with paid off tuition
K-State athletes surprised with paid off tuition