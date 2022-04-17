Sunday night forecast: Some freeze overnight with some frost Monday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today only made it into the 40s this afternoon under cloudy skies. Our normal high temperatures for mid April is 67 degrees. The clouds will gradually break up overnight tonight allowing us to get cold. There is a freeze warning for tonight in our northern counties with a frost advisory and freeze watch along and south of I-70. It’s a good idea to cover your plants overnight tonight.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Frost likely Monday morning. Lows in the low 30s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph,

We get a break from the rain and clouds Monday with temperatures getting to the upper 50s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies and winds from the NW at 10 to 15 mph. We are tracking another freeze possible for Monday night so keep the tarps and covers nearby for your plants. Like Monday, Tuesday will also be below our normal high with temperatures staying the mid to upper 50s. We welcome a chance for rain showers midday Tuesday with the occasional rumble of thunder possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. Scattered rain and thunderstorms will be on and off Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

We briefly stay dry for late Wednesday and Wednesday night before another round of scattered rain and thunderstorms develops for Thursday into Thursday night. Temperatures Thursday will be warmer though with highs reaching the low 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Friday is warmer and thankfully we catch another break from the rain with skies being partly cloudy Friday before rain and storms return that evening.

The storms Friday night and Saturday could become strong to severe and the latest data has been more consistent with the timing, however there is still plenty of time for this to change between now and then. Check for back for updates. Although we are tracking several rounds for rain and storms, it will not rain all day everyday. Rain and storms will be scattered and off and on through the week.

