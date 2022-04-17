KDOT starts U.S. 75 bridge repair project in Shawnee County on Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers should keep an eye out for road repairs, as road crews start on the U.S. 75 bridge repair project in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says repair work on a northbound U.S. 75 bridge in Shawnee County will begin Monday, April 18, weather permitting.

KDOT says work will require a lane reduction on the bridge and closure of Southwest 77th street under the bridge. The bridge is located south of Topeka, near Pauline. There will be no posted detours for through traffic on Southwest 77th street.

KDOT says drivers will need to use alternate routes and should add up to 15 minutes to their travel schedules.

All U.S. 75 on-and-off-ramps will remain open.

KDOT says work will require a lane reduction on the bridge and closure of Southwest 77th street under the bridge. The bridge is located south of Topeka, near Pauline. There will be no posted detours for through traffic on Southwest 77th street. (WIBW)

Road crews plan to work on the bridge Monday through Friday during daylight hours. Closures will be in place for the duration of the project, which is expected to be complete by late July. Wildcat Construction Co., Inc., of Topeka, is the contractor on the $280,000 project.

To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.