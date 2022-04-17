Fellowship Hi-Crest is making sure everyone can attend Easter service

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Fellowship Hi-Crest says easter is one of the few times of year everyone joins together.

“Often you have people that aren’t normally apart of the church who come during the time and today we wanted to make this a celebration of God’s body and invite other people to join in on that and we had guests with us and it was a great time,” said Brail Watson.

In the past years due to a pandemic, many families weren’t able to attend church for Easter, but this year things are starting to return back to normal.

“You know, people had the opportunity to ask a question and that was when “Can I get back to do I even want to get back out?”. We wanted to address that even in this space, its starting with a time of grieving we have something to celebrate but that also doesn’t mean we don’t have something to mourn.”

Fellowship Hi-Crest also came up with a new way to make sure everyone can be included in the service.

“We also last week launched an online church which is through a platform called altered life. We launched an online church because there is people who can’t come into this space or are afraid to come into this space or who just can’t reach us in this space who need to be discipled so I was excited to see the room full but even if the room was half empty we would’ve had the same joy and the same expression of worship.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.