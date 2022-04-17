Easter forecast: Scattered showers through midday and staying cold

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Happy Easter! Scattered rain showers will last through around midday today with temperatures staying cold today only reaching the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. The clouds should begin to dissipate some this evening. Frost is also likely overnight tonight with a light freeze in our northern counties.

Today: Colder and cloudy with scattered rain showers ending around 2pm. Highs in the mid to upper 40s in the east, may make 50 degrees in Central Kansas. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Frost likely Monday morning. Lows in the low 30s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph,

We clear the skies and warm up a little for Monday afternoon with temperatures getting into the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest Monday around 10 to 15 mph. We get down to near freezing once again Monday night and prepare for out next rain chance beginning as early as midday Tuesday. During the day Tuesday will be mild in the mid to upper 50s again with skies becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers develop around midday and last through the afternoon. This round should clear for Tuesday evening.

Moving into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning we see another round of scattered rain and thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts look promising between 0.25″ and 0.75″ with this round. Neither round on Tuesday is expected to be widespread. We clear the air briefly again midday Wednesday into Thursday morning before another round of scattered rain and thunderstorms develops for Thursday into Thursday night. Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer in the low 70s. The pattern continues Friday with a break from the rain during the daytime before more scattered rain showers and thunderstorms develop for Friday night. All of our upcoming rain chances are expected to be scattered and not widespread.

We continue to track a potentially strong storm system towards the end of the 80-day forecast. There is a disagreement among models on the timing and intensity, but the potential for strong to severe weather next weekend does exist. We will continue to post updates on this system as new information comes out.

Taking Action:

Scattered rain today should push east by this afternoon leaving behind cloudy skies. Outdoor activities before then should plan for periods of light rain showers. Outdoor activities afterwards should expect a little mud. The rain chances all this week will be off and on and not widespread. So while it may not be raining all day everyday, we are still tracking several rounds of scattered rain from time to time.

