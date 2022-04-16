Washburn introduces Lora Westling as new women’s basketball coach

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Athletics Director Loren Ferré stepped to the podium in front of a crowd and delivered the news.

”I’d like to bring up the next head coach of the Washburn women’s basketball team, Lora Westling.” Ferré said.

It’s a welcome home.

“It’s the second time I’ve had the opportunity to come to Washburn and serve,” Lora Westling, new Washburn women’s basketball coach, said. “I’m looking forward to that.”

To a champion.

“It’s been very organic,” Westling said. “Because I think people really care here. And that’s what brought me back.”

Washburn officially introduced Lora Westling as the program’s 6th head women’s basketball coach. Ichabods fans remember her as a key piece in the 2005 National Championship win.

“It was perfect in how my college career ended and credit to the teammates I had and it was just a very special time in Washburn women’s basketball,” Westling said. “The expectations are the same. And that’s how I was initially recruited here and that’s exactly how I was rerecruited. That’s what makes me excited to be here.

She takes over the program left behind by her former ball coach, Ron McHenry. Westling hopes to blend her style with the blueprint left behind by the legendary coach.

“Coach McHenry is one of the best to ever do it,” Westling said. “We’re going to honor what he’s done here and the foundation he’s laid and now kind of energize it with some different ideas that haven’t been here yet. Really excited about blending the two.”

Westling returns to Lee Arena with high expectations.

“There’s an expectation of excellence at Washburn and that’ll be our expectation with women’s basketball program,” Westling said. “We want to win championships. We want to have great people and we want to make the community better in every way we can

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.