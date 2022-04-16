Advertisement

Two arrested after slew of drugs found in Topeka home

Matthew Bonebrake (left) and Mark Larson (right) were arrested on April 15, 2022, after a slew of drugs was found in a Topeka home.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested on Friday night after a slew of drugs was found when a search warrant was served at a Topeka home.

The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, April 15, members of its Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 700 block of SW Prairie Ct.

While conducting the search warrant, officers said they found heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana in the home.

As a result of the warrant, Matthew Bonebrake, 45, and Mark Larson, 66, were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for the following:

  • Bonebrake:
    • Distribution of heroin
    • Distribution of methamphetamine
    • Distribution of marijuana
  • Larson:
    • Possession of cocaine
    • Possession of methamphetamine
    • Possession of opiates
    • Possession of marijuana
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia

