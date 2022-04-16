Two arrested after slew of drugs found in Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested on Friday night after a slew of drugs was found when a search warrant was served at a Topeka home.

The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, April 15, members of its Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 700 block of SW Prairie Ct.

While conducting the search warrant, officers said they found heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana in the home.

As a result of the warrant, Matthew Bonebrake, 45, and Mark Larson, 66, were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for the following:

Bonebrake: Distribution of heroin Distribution of methamphetamine Distribution of marijuana

Larson: Possession of cocaine Possession of methamphetamine Possession of opiates Possession of marijuana Possession of drug paraphernalia



