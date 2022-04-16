Topeka Police search for vehicle of interest in shooting of 11-year-old girl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are searching for a car believed to be involved in a shooting that left an 11-year-old girl with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Topeka Police Department asked residents on Saturday, April 16, to be on the lookout for a vehicle of interest in an aggravated battery incident that sent an 11-year-old girl to the hospital.

Just after 11 p.m. on Friday, April 15, officers said they responded to reports of a shooting in the 2400 block of SW Burnett.

Upon arrival, officers said they found an 11-year-old girl suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Throughout the course of the investigation, TPD said officers have identified a vehicle of interest in the incident and need the public’s help to find it.

