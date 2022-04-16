Topeka Mustang Club’s annual fundraiser sees biggest turnout yet

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Seventh Annual National Mustang Day Celebration took place at Laird Noller Ford Saturday.

Over 70 cars participated in Saturday’s show, which is a new record for the event.

Not just mustang drivers, but all Ford vehicle owners were welcome to come show off their rides to Topekans.

Registration was $20 per car and the Topeka Mustang Club donated all proceeds to the Festival of Trees and the Wounded Warrior Family Support Project.

“That’s our purpose is giving back to the community,” said Mike Burdick. “We chose a local one and a national one and that’s just what we strive for. is to give back to those things.”

