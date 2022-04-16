Topeka man behind bars after meth found during arrest for a different county

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was booked into jail after Shawnee Co. deputies found methamphetamine on him as they arrested him for deputies in another county.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Richard L. Niedfeldt, 60, of Topeka, was arrested and has been booked into jail for possession of methamphetamine.

Just before 2 p.m. on Friday, April 15, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to find Niedfeldt who was wanted by the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office, which led them to a home in the 2100 block of N Kansas Ave.

Deputies said as they arrested Niedfeldt they found drugs on him. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for two warrants as well as possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

