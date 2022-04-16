Advertisement

Topeka man behind bars after meth found during arrest for a different county

Richard Niedfeldt
Richard Niedfeldt(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was booked into jail after Shawnee Co. deputies found methamphetamine on him as they arrested him for deputies in another county.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Richard L. Niedfeldt, 60, of Topeka, was arrested and has been booked into jail for possession of methamphetamine.

Just before 2 p.m. on Friday, April 15, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to find Niedfeldt who was wanted by the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office, which led them to a home in the 2100 block of N Kansas Ave.

Deputies said as they arrested Niedfeldt they found drugs on him. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for two warrants as well as possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Wymore
New details released in case of man accused in fatal shooting of Topeka mother
TPD units in the 1100 block SW Frazier
Topeka Police units surround home in West Topeka
Katherine Konan was accused of hitting a six-month-old boy that was in her care in 2019,...
Charges dropped against daycare provider as new photo emerges in Shawnee child abuse case
Jimmy Landis
Father who left daughter paralyzed after drunk driving crash sentenced to 26+ years in prison
Officer involved shooting in Cowley County
Suspect identified in deadly Cowley Co. officer-involved shooting, 2 deputies released from hospital

Latest News

Kansas state Sen. Rick Wilborn, R-McPherson, relaxes with colleagues after redistricting plans...
Kansas governor signs new legislative, school board maps
Matthew Bonebrake (left) and Mark Larson (right) were arrested on April 15, 2022, after a slew...
Two arrested after slew of drugs found in Topeka home
FILE
11-year-old girl, 29-year-old man both injured in separate Topeka shootings
TPD units in the 1100 block SW Frazier
Man evaluated at hospital following standoff in West Topeka