Saturday forecast: Cooler with a north wind

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a chilly start, we will remain on the chillier side through today with temperatures only getting into the upper 50s this afternoon. Winds will be breezy this afternoon as well being northeast at 10 to 15 mph. Skies will stay mostly sunny with clouds increasing overnight tonight. Temperatures tonight will be above freezing but still cool in the upper 30s and low 40s. There is a chance for scattered rain showers through the day on Easter Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Easter Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. The best rain chance is between 8am and 2pm with chance going down later in the afternoon.

Monday will stay cooler with temperatures near 60 degrees and mostly sunny skies with light north winds. Tuesday will stay cooler with temperatures staying near 60 degrees again under mostly cloudy skies. We are tracking a chance for scattered rain showers Tuesday with a few thunderstorms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Right now, severe weather is not expected.

After rain/storms ends Wednesday morning we warm up fast into the low to mid 70s with south winds at 10 to 20 mph. We get to the upper 40s Wednesday night and see winds change to be more east on Thursday keeping us in the low to mid 70s with skies becoming partly cloudy. We are looing at a warm Thursday night which will help us warm more on Friday possibly reaching the 80s. There is an other chance for scattered rain and possibly a thunderstorm on Thursday night into Friday.

8-Day forecast showing several off and on chances for rain this coming week. (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Scattered rain is likely on Easter Sunday. So while the rain chance is there, it will not be a continuous rain. Still, a backup plan to move indoors may be needed for Easter Sunday. We are tracking several chances for rain showers and a few t-storms for this coming week. We are not tracking any widespread rainfall events and the severe weather threat right now is low.

