Ribbon cutting highlights two MHK businesses

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Affordable office space for small businesses is not always easy to find for entrepreneurs in Manhattan.

Two local Business owners, Jennifer Livengood, owner of Leads Pet Care and Pete Frasco, owner of Intelligent Integration Technologies, were looking for a new space to work, and decided to open their own coworking space.

The Local Desk Coworking space offers desk space, offices and conference room space for rent, without the hassle of paying the separate utility bills.

Coworking spaces allow small businesses to move out of the home office space while offering convenient access to resources to help them grow.

“It’s a perfect space for small businesses to support each other and to share resources we might miss out on if we were to work from home.” The Local Desk co-owner, Jennifer Livengood says.

The Local Desk Coworking Space is located at 2801 Claflin Road, next to Radina’s on the Hill and is open to new members.

