Advertisement

Ribbon cutting highlights two MHK businesses

Ribbon cutting for two new MHK businesses
By Becky Goff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Affordable office space for small businesses is not always easy to find for entrepreneurs in Manhattan.

Two local Business owners, Jennifer Livengood, owner of Leads Pet Care and Pete Frasco, owner of Intelligent Integration Technologies, were looking for a new space to work, and decided to open their own coworking space.

The Local Desk Coworking space offers desk space, offices and conference room space for rent, without the hassle of paying the separate utility bills.

Coworking spaces allow small businesses to move out of the home office space while offering convenient access to resources to help them grow.

“It’s a perfect space for small businesses to support each other and to share resources we might miss out on if we were to work from home.” The Local Desk co-owner, Jennifer Livengood says.

The Local Desk Coworking Space is located at 2801 Claflin Road, next to Radina’s on the Hill and is open to new members.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Kansas kids eligible for lifetime hunting & fishing licenses
Crews battled a large house fire Thursday morning at 3421 S.W. Briarwood Lane in southwest...
Fire causes substantial damage Thursday morning to southwest Topeka home
An explosion at the gas plant in Haven on Thursday forced evacuations while crews responded.
Evacuation orders in place due to concerns from gas plant explosion near Haven
A fatality crash occurred Wednesday evening on Interstate 35 in Coffey County, about four miles...
Melvern man dies in Wednesday evening crash on I-35 near Lebo
Monica Beien, a longtime teacher at Atchison High School, has been suspended and her contract...
Longtime Atchison High School teacher suspended and contract not renewed

Latest News

Ribbon cutting for two new MHK businesses
Pamela was last seen Monday, April 11, around noon near Via Christi hospital in Manhattan.
RCPD searching for missing teen
Aggieville Parking garage opens with ribbon cutting
400+ parking spaces in Aggieville parking garage opens
400+ parking spaces in Aggieville parking garage opens