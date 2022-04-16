Advertisement

RCPD searching for missing teen

Pamela was last seen Monday, April 11, around noon near Via Christi hospital in Manhattan.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are searching for a missing teen.

Pamela was last seen Monday, April 11, near Ascension Via Christi. She is 17 years old, stands 5′9″ and weighs 150 lbs. Pamela has brown eyes and brown hair, though she may have dyed her hair blue, and has nose and ear piercings.

Anyone with information should contact RCPD.

