RCPD searching for missing teen

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are searching for a missing teen.

Pamela was last seen Monday, April 11, near Ascension Via Christi. She is 17 years old, stands 5′9″ and weighs 150 lbs. Pamela has brown eyes and brown hair, though she may have dyed her hair blue, and has nose and ear piercings.

Have you seen Pamela?



She was last seen Monday, April 11, around noon near Via Christi hospital in Manhattan.



Anyone with information should contact RCPD.

