Man evaluated at hospital following standoff in West Topeka

TPD units in the 1100 block SW Frazier
TPD units in the 1100 block SW Frazier
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation following a standoff in West Topeka on Friday night.

The Topeka Police Department says just after 4 p.m. on Friday, April 15, officers were called to the 1100 block of SW Fraizer with a complaint.

While they were conducting a follow-up, officers said Cooper Rothschild, 44, pointed a weapon at officers and barricaded himself inside his home.

TPD said its Response Team and Crisis Negotiators responded to the scene.

Just before 11:40 p.m., officers said they were able to take Rothschild into custody without incident. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

As of 11:10 a.m. on Saturday morning, Rothschild had not been booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

Girl paralyzed in wreck faces new challenges
