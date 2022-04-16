Advertisement

Kids of all ages enjoyed story time with Drag Queen Story Hour in MHK

Drag Queen Story Hour in Manhattan
By Becky Goff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Story time including a couple activities to get kids up and moving were part of the Drag Queen Story Hour in Manhattan on Saturday

Local Drag Queens, Lil Kim Chi and Ty Woo, read story books about being yourself to kids of all ages.

Kids had the opportunity to color and have snacks before heading the readings began.

They also helped the kids get rid of jitters by having them get up and moving with interactive songs.

“Just read a couple stories that maybe are a little bit inspiring or just kinda fun and get people out of the house.” Lil Kim Chi says.

“We’re all just here to have fun and spread our wings with our imaginations and get the kids to do that too.” Ty Woo says.

Ty Woo and Lil Kim Chi will both be out at the Little Apple Pride Festival next Saturday, April 23rd at Manhattan City Park.

