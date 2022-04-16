Advertisement

Kansas governor signs new legislative, school board maps

Kansas state Sen. Rick Wilborn, R-McPherson, relaxes with colleagues after redistricting plans...
Kansas state Sen. Rick Wilborn, R-McPherson, relaxes with colleagues after redistricting plans for the Kansas Senate, House and State Board of Education, won approval by bipartisan majorities, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Wilborn is chair of the Senate Redistricting Committee.((AP Photo/John Hanna))
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday signed a redistricting measure expected to preserve Republican supermajorities in the Kansas Legislature while also making it possible for conservatives to elect more members to the state school board.

Kelly didn’t say why she signed the measure in announcing her action, but she had praised the new House and Senate maps as fair to incumbents and “a pretty good job.” The maps also had bipartisan support among lawmakers.

The debate over the State Board of Education map was more contentious, with board members opposing it.

The Kansas Constitution requires the state Supreme Court to review the legislative maps and rule on their validity within 45 days. If the court strikes them down, lawmakers have another 15 days to pass new maps.

The state constitution also mandates that lawmakers redraw their districts every 10 years to make them as equal in population as possible after population shifts. Southeastern, central and parts of western Kansas lost population, while the Kansas City, Wichita, Lawrence and Manhattan areas gained.

The Board of Education offered its own plan, one likely to preserve the 10-member board’s current moderate GOP-Democratic majority. That plan also avoided any districts with two incumbents, while the measure signed into law by Kelly created two of them.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Wymore
New details released in case of man accused in fatal shooting of Topeka mother
TPD units in the 1100 block SW Frazier
Topeka Police units surround home in West Topeka
Katherine Konan was accused of hitting a six-month-old boy that was in her care in 2019,...
Charges dropped against daycare provider as new photo emerges in Shawnee child abuse case
Jimmy Landis
Father who left daughter paralyzed after drunk driving crash sentenced to 26+ years in prison
Officer involved shooting in Cowley County
Suspect identified in deadly Cowley Co. officer-involved shooting, 2 deputies released from hospital

Latest News

Richard Niedfeldt
Topeka man behind bars after meth found during arrest for a different county
Matthew Bonebrake (left) and Mark Larson (right) were arrested on April 15, 2022, after a slew...
Two arrested after slew of drugs found in Topeka home
FILE
11-year-old girl, 29-year-old man both injured in separate Topeka shootings
TPD units in the 1100 block SW Frazier
Man evaluated at hospital following standoff in West Topeka