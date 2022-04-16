Girl paralyzed in wreck faces new challenges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The man convicted in a drunk driving crash that left his daughter paralyzed will spend more than 26 years in prison.

In court Friday his daughter had a few words to share.

Jimmy Landis was sentenced Friday to a total of 26 and a half years in prison.

The mother of his two children, Shawna Bledsoe expressed the challenges in raising their children. She also said Zoey is now battling a new challenge.

“I wish he was truly remorseful like he was saying but just asking for probation showed me that he’s not,” said Shawna Bledsoe.

Jimmy Dean Landis crashed his car on Father’s Fay 2021. His daughter Zoey was left paralyzed from her injuries, and his son Zackory was less seriously hurt.

The children’s mother, Shawna Bledsoe says the pain Landis left is still impacting his children, “he will never understand how much, my little girl has to go through every day or that I’m now a caregiver and not just mom or the fact that she won’t walk again.”

Shawna says Zoey is back in the hospital after catching a cold, “because of where her injury is on her spinal cord that’s where her lungs expand and contract.”

“A common cold can put her in the hospital and she’s on a ventilator again, sedated for at least a week or more should have the strength to get it out like the rest of us, and hopefully she won’t have to be on oxygen for the rest of her life,” Shawna continued.

In court Friday, Shawna expressed the challenges in raising her children, “with not walking or running or being able to play, I think it’s the hardest part for a seven-year-old and for her mom.”

Shawna also read a letter Zoey wrote to her father, saying, “why did you not love us enough?”

“She’s trying to grasp why her dad didn’t love her enough or her brother enough to not get in the vehicle drunk or feed her alcohol, which is rough,” Shawna explained. “She wants to forgive because that’s her dad and she was a daddy’s girl man but I don’t think she really ever will. She doesn’t want to speak directly to him or see him. It might change when she’s older but right now she’s trying to figure out why she wasn’t loved enough.”

Shawna says Zackory is also feeling the impact, “he has a lot of anger built up now. He didn’t use to move all the time and now he doesn’t like to sit still.”

“He wakes up in the middle night still relieving the crash even about a year later. He got more of the mental over the physical which isn’t easier, but he’s so strong for sissy, he helps her as much as he can,” she said.

Landis pleaded guilty in January to charges including two counts each of aggravated battery and child endangerment, plus his fourth, or greater driving under the influence conviction.

“He’ll never know about everything that goes into caring for her now or how much work she has to do just to breathe, so it will never be enough,” she said.

Landis asked the court for a reduced sentence of probation or less than years in prison, he told the court he takes responsibility and apologized.

The judge rejected his request and instead granted the prosecutor’s request for a harsher sentence.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.