Former K-State president Jon Wefald passes away due to heart attack

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas State University President Jon Wefald has died of a heart attack. He was 84-years-old.

Kansas State University took to Facebook on Saturday afternoon, April 16, to notify the community of the passing of former president Jon Wefald.

“The K-State Family is deeply saddened to learn of former K-State President Jon Wefald’s passing,” current K-State president Richard Linton said. “Dr. Wefald’s legacy is one of transformation, growth and true passion for our great university. Our condolences and thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

The Manhattan Mercury reports Wefald died of a heart attack.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.