Downtown Topeka hosts Farmers Market Easter Egg Hunt

Downtown Topeka Farmers Market Easter egg hunt.
Downtown Topeka Farmers Market Easter egg hunt.(WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Downtown Topeka Farmers Market allows for new explorers and regular vendors to show off their goods.

Theressa Rice grew up in Topeka then moved out west to California. She said it wasn’t serving her anymore, so she packed up her truck and came back.

“I also always say ‘treat yourself to something sweet and be sweet to somebody’ because we have so much pain and suffering in the world and if we can help each other, be nice to each other, it makes us have a better life, a better day,” she said.

She set up shop in the parking lot Saturday morning giving away free cook books to educate people on healthy food options as part of “CoReatha’s Corner.”

“If you’re going to put nothing but junk, sweets all the time, cookies, cakes, candy, only starches and meats and cheese and you don’t put any vegetables, your body isn’t going to get the nutrients that it needs to be healthy.”

“There’s no greater way to buy your produce, your fruits and vegetables, and your meat because there are farmers out here that sell beef and pork and chicken too, and eggs. Nothing like fresh eggs directly from the farm. They definitely have more flavor to them,” said Rice.

Attendees had a wide array to choose from like Britt’s Farms from Manhattan.

“There’s a lot of products we have here at our stand, some of them aren’t from here but there is a lot of home-grown such as all of our spinach, some asparagus, rue barb. We have a lot of local crops coming in and even though it’s really cold, they’re still growing.”

The Saturday before Easter allowed for kids to find hidden Easter eggs.

“It’s a little on the chilly side but we have a lot of kids enjoying the Easter egg hunt and finding eggs and getting some candy,” said Britt.

Britt says one of their favorite things is being able to interact with customers.

“A lot of repeat but a lot of new though also and be able to sit and talk and knowing them and selling them a wholesome product. They’re out there buying spinach for a spinach salad, they’re grabbing asparagus to put on the grill or beautifying their house as you see with all the flowers,” said Britt.

You can visit them and more vendors every Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Judicial Center.

