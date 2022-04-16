Advertisement

Community members ask questions at Legislative Coffee Forum in MHK

By Becky Goff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Four state political leaders met with community members in Manhattan on Saturday morning.

The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a Legislative Coffee Forum, with Representatives Sydney Carlin, Ron Highland, and Mike Dodson, along with Senator Tom Hawk on the panel.

Community members were invited to ask questions of the panel about issues currently being addressed at the Kansas Statehouse.

Questions were asked about how they plan to address the water issue in Kansas, along with their feelings on Governor Kelly’s recent decisions.

“The remarkable thing is I think we’re in a lot of agreement, regardless of our party affiliation. We see most of the things that are good for our area and the state of Kansas with one mind.” Senator Tom Hawk says.

Legislative Coffee events are held during each Kansas legislative session in different locations around Manhattan.

