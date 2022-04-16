400+ parking spaces in Aggieville parking garage opens

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A year and 4 months after breaking ground, the Aggieville Parking Garage is now open for use.

While there is still some work to be done on the Manhattan Avenue entrance, the rest of the garage is ready for use…

Community leaders cut a ribbon to officially open the 453-space public parking garage located at the corner of Laramie and Manhattan Avenue.

The parking garage has a walkway next to Rally House with photos of Aggieville throughout the years, along with security cameras and lighting, to make access to the space safe.

“We’re very excited to get it open, excited for the lunch crowd to show up and the weekend crowd. I heard one DJ on the radio suggest, ‘It’s a great place to park and hopefully everybody can find their car when they’re leaving.’”

City of Manhattan, Deputy City Manager Jason Hilgers says.

There will be no fees to use the parking garage through the end of 2021, however, vehicles parked in the same space for more 48 hours could be fined or towed.

