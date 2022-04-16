Advertisement

400+ parking spaces in Aggieville parking garage opens

400+ parking spaces in Aggieville parking garage opens
By Becky Goff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A year and 4 months after breaking ground, the Aggieville Parking Garage is now open for use.

While there is still some work to be done on the Manhattan Avenue entrance, the rest of the garage is ready for use…

Community leaders cut a ribbon to officially open the 453-space public parking garage located at the corner of Laramie and Manhattan Avenue.

The parking garage has a walkway next to Rally House with photos of Aggieville throughout the years, along with security cameras and lighting, to make access to the space safe.

“We’re very excited to get it open, excited for the lunch crowd to show up and the weekend crowd. I heard one DJ on the radio suggest, ‘It’s a great place to park and hopefully everybody can find their car when they’re leaving.’”

City of Manhattan, Deputy City Manager Jason Hilgers says.

There will be no fees to use the parking garage through the end of 2021, however, vehicles parked in the same space for more 48 hours could be fined or towed.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Kansas kids eligible for lifetime hunting & fishing licenses
Crews battled a large house fire Thursday morning at 3421 S.W. Briarwood Lane in southwest...
Fire causes substantial damage Thursday morning to southwest Topeka home
An explosion at the gas plant in Haven on Thursday forced evacuations while crews responded.
Evacuation orders in place due to concerns from gas plant explosion near Haven
A fatality crash occurred Wednesday evening on Interstate 35 in Coffey County, about four miles...
Melvern man dies in Wednesday evening crash on I-35 near Lebo
Monica Beien, a longtime teacher at Atchison High School, has been suspended and her contract...
Longtime Atchison High School teacher suspended and contract not renewed

Latest News

Ribbon cutting for 'The Local Desk' and 'Intelligent Integration Technologies'
Ribbon cutting highlights two MHK businesses
Ribbon cutting for two new MHK businesses
Pamela was last seen Monday, April 11, around noon near Via Christi hospital in Manhattan.
RCPD searching for missing teen
400+ parking spaces in Aggieville parking garage opens