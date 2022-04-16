Advertisement

11-year-old girl, 29-year-old man both injured in separate Topeka shootings

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An 11-year-old girl and a 29-year-old man are recovering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after two separate shooting incidents in Topeka on Friday night.

The Topeka Police Department says just after 11 p.m. on Friday, April 15, officers were called to the 2400 block of SW Burnett with reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers said they found an 11-year-old girl suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Earlier in the night, just after 10:30, TPD said officers were also called to the University of Kansas St. Francis campus with reports of a gunshot victim.

When they arrived, officers said they found a 29-year-old male who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Officers said the incidents are not related to each other, however, the investigation into both continues.

TPD did not indicate anyone had been arrested in either situation, however, the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections booking report did show one man booked into jail around 11:30 p.m. for aggravated endangering a child, reckless situation. It is not clear if the arrest is connected with either incident.

