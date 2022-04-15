Woman killed in single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Phillips County

PHILLIPSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Phillips County in north-central Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:40 a.m. Thursday on Phillips County Road 1000, about three and a half miles south of US-36 highway. The location was approximately a mile north and 10 miles west of Phillipsburg.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a 2004 Ford Escape sport utility vehicle drove over to the right shoulder of Phillips County Road 1000 to meet a pickup truck that was traveling south.

The Ford then began to skid on the gravel and traveled across the road to the left shoulder. The Ford then skidded back onto the road and overturned.

The patrol said the Ford’s driver was ejected from the vehicle., which continued to travel into the east ditch before coming to rest on its right side facing south.

The driver of the Ford, Hollie L. Kendall, 49, of Logan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol said Kendall, who was alone in the Ford, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.